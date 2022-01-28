Lake City cruised to a 59-42 win over Cannon Falls on Friday.
The Tigers got out to a 35-16 lead and never trailed thereafter. Eight different players scored for the Tigers.
Tiger senior Natalie Bremer recorded a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Jacey Majerus had 10 points and five rebounds. Ella Matzke scored six points and Mahli Benjamin added five points.
Goodhue 64, PEM 43
Six players scored at least five points for Goodhue in its win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Tori Miller recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient scored 13 points. Joslyn Carlson had 10 points and five rebounds. Melanie Beck made a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Kendyl Lodermeier finished with five points.
