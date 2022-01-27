Goodhue had 13 different players score in a lopsided 79-25 win over Pine Island in girls basketball action on Thursday.
The Wildcats drew plenty of fouls, making 19 of 32 at the free-throw line while the Panthers were 0-for-2.
Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 13 points. Anika Schafer made a trio of 3-pointers for 12 points. Elisabeth Gadient nearly had a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. Melanie Beck and Kendyl Lodermeier each had eight points. Joslyn Carlson added seven points and seven rebounds.
The No. 2-ranked Wildcats (18-1, 10-0 Hiawatha Valley League) next host PEM on Friday.
K-M 72, Z-M 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell behind early and couldn’t keep pace with Aby Shubert and Kasson-Mantorville in a 30-point loss.
Torey Stencel scored a team-high 13 points for the Cougars, including three 3-pointers. Natalie Dykes had nine points. Megan Jasperson made a pair of 3-point shots for six points and Melanie Raasch ended with five points.
Z-M (5-13, 3-7 HVL) next face Goodhue at home on Wednesday.
