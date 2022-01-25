Goodhue cruised to a 69-29 win over Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
Ten different players scored and six had at least five points for the Wildcats.
Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 18 points. Anika Schafer had 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Elisabeth Gadient had eight points. Joslyn Carlson scored seven points. Jada Scheele finished with six points and Kendyl Lodermeier added five points.
Stewartville 72, LC 67
Lake City trailed 40-28 with 13 minutes left, then was down 57-42 with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left. The Tigers rally fell short as they lost by five points.
Natalie Bremer led the Tiger offense with 32 points. Hailey Reckmann had nine points. Paige West had eight points. Mahli Benjamin scored seven points and Macey Beltz finished with four points.
L-A 50, Z-M 31
After a low-scoring first half, Lewiston-Altura pulled away to beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa. L-A led 18-10 at the half.
Megan Jasperson scored eight points for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes and Torey Stencel each had seven points. Lilly Mehrkens contributed four points.
