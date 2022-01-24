The Goodhue girls basketball team rolled to a 74-36 win over Stewartville on Saturday.
Goodhue doubled up Stewartville in the first half, outscoring the Tigers 42-21. The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers and had 10 different players score.
Elisabeth Gadient and Anika Schafer paced the Wildcat offense, each scoring 20 points. Tori and Darby Miller each had nine points. Brooke Ryan scored eight points and Joslyn Carlson ended with six points.
Goodhue next travels to Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
