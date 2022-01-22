The No. 2-ranked Goodhue Wildcats kept up its winning ways with a 67-55 victory of Lake City Friday night.
Tori Miller returned to the lineup and provided the Wildcats with 21 points. Elisabeth Gadient scored 24 points and had six rebounds. Anika Schafer contributed eight points and six rebounds. Joslyn Carlson also had eight points and had eight rebounds.
Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 21 points. Paige West scored 11 points, nine coming from beyond the arc. Mya Shones had seven points and Ella Matzke had five points.
Z-M 58, PI 51
Zumbrota-Mazeppa held off Pine Island to earn the win.
The Cougars made 16 of 24 shots at the free-throw line while the Panthers were 0-for-5 at the line.
Torey Stencel poured in 21 points for the Cougars, including five 3-pointers. Natalie Dykes scored 14. Addie Voxland ended with 10 points and Megan Jasperson chipped in with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.