A big first half for Stewartville set the tone as the Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball team lost 88-60 on Wednesday.
The Cougars scored 34 points in the first but the Tigers offense scored at a high rate, ending the half with 53 points. The Tigers made 11 3-pointers, four of which came from Claire Ruter.
Three players ended the game with double-digits for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes had 15 points to lead the team. Melanie Raasch scored 13 points. Torey Stencel had 12 points, all coming via the 3-pointer. Savannah Gruhlke ended with seven points.
Z-M (3-11) faces Pine Island on Friday, then travels to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday
