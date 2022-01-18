Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP... Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.