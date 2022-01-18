Anika Schafer and Joslyn Carlson led Goodhue to a 62-57 win over Caledonia.
The Wildcats led 29-16 at the half and held on despite allowing 41 points in the second half.
Carlson ended with a game-high 22 points. Schafer poured in 19 points. Brooke Buck had nine points and Kendyl Lodermeier added seven points.
Goodhue hosts Lake City on Friday.
CF 46, Z-M 43
Zumbrota-Mazeppa led at the half, but fell in a close matchup with Cannon Falls.
Torey Stencel made five of the Cougar's nine 3-pointers, ending with 15 points. Addie Voxland had 11 points. Lilly Mehrkens added seven points.
Z-M travels to Pine Island on Friday.
