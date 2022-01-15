Goodhue senior Joslyn Carlson scored her 1,000th career point in the Wildcat's 58-52 victory over Lourdes in girls basketball action Friday night.
Carlson and two other teammates ended with double digits. Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcat offense with 18 points. Anika Schafer recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Carlson finished with 10 points.
Goodhue improved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Hiawatha Valley League.
