Lake City allowed just three players to score for Lourdes in a 60-43 victory in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
The Tigers led as big as 17-4 in the first half and pulled away in the second.
While the Tiger defense did its part, Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones carried the offense. Each ended the game with 21 points and each had two 3-pointers. Mahli Benjamin scored 12 points including three 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Lake City has a week off and next returns to their home court to face Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
