Kasson-Mantorville needed overtime to beat Goodhue, 64-57, in girls basketball play. The Komets outscored the Wildcats 11-4 in the extra time after being tied 53-53 at the end of regulation.
Tori Miller ended with a game-high 21 points. Elisabeth Gadient scored 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Joslyn Carlson had 10 points, while Melanie Beck and Anika Schafer each added five points.
The Wildcats lost for just the second time this season.
