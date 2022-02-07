Natalie Bremer scored a new career-high for Lake City in a 68-59 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Lake City held a slim lead in the first half, then increased that lead to double digits with 9 minutes left in the second half.
Bremer scored 39 points, making two 3-pointers. Hailey Reckmann had eight points and six rebounds. Jacey Majerus scored eight points. Ella Matzke had four points and Mya Shones contributed three points and six rebounds.
D-E 79, Z-M 42
Dover-Eyota held a huge 51-25 lead at the half en route to a lopsided win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Addie Voxland and Annika Trelstad each had 10 points for the Cougars. Torey Stencel scored seven points. Megan Jasperson and Natalie Dykes each chipped in four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.