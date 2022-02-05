Zumbrota-Mazeppa had troubles stopping CJ Adamson and Ella Hopkins as Lourdes rolled to a 71-30 win Friday night.
Adamson and Hopkins each scored 20 points for the Eagles.
Addie Voxland scored seven points to lead the Cougars. Lilly Mehrkins and Savannah Gruhlke each had six points. Megan Jasperson and Natalie Dykes each added four points.
