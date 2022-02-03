The Lake City girls basketball team held Kasson-Mantorville in check in a 64-42 victory.
The Tigers outscored the Komets 33-17 in the first and at one point in the second led 61-36.
Natalie Bremer continued to get closer to the Tigers all-time scoring record with a game-high 30 points. Mahli Benjamin made three 3-pointers, ending with 13 points. Ella Matzke had six points and Paige West added five points.
Lake City (13-6) next hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.
Goodhue 79, Stew 60
Goodhue secured a high-scoring road victory over Stewartville.
The Wildcats made the most of their free-throw opportunities, making 20 of 26.
Tori Miller recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient had a team-high 22 points along with eight rebounds. Kendyl Lodermeier had 12 points and eight rebounds. Joslyn Carlson tallied nine points and six rebounds while Anika Schafer contributed eight points and five rebounds.
Goodhue improved to 21-1 overall. The Wildcats next face Kasson-Mantorville on the road Tuesday.
