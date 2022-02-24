The No. 1 seed in Section 1AA started off strong, winning big by a 96-21 score Thursday night.
Goodhue rolled in the first half, as St. Charles scored its first points with 10 minutes, 43 seconds to go in the first. Elisabeth Gadient scored 12 first-half points for the Wildcats and ended with 14. Anika Schafer scored all 10 of her points in the first.
In total, the Wildcats had 12 different players score.
Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 15 points. Melanie Beck made a trio of 3-pointers, ending with 10 points. Julia Carlson scored nine points, while Joslyn Carlson scored eight. Jenna Ryan, Brooke Buck and Emily Doerhoefer combined for four 3-pointers and 18 points.
Goodhue next faces eighth-seeded Chatfield at the Mayo Civic Center on Monday at 6 p.m.
LC 66, CF 33
Fifth-seeded Lake City took a commanding first-half lead and never trail thereafter. The Tigers doubled up No. 12 Cannon Falls 66-33 to win its first-round game of Section 1AA play.
Natalie Bremer finished with a game-high 20 points for the Tigers. Mya Shones ended with 11 points. Mahli Benjamin scored nine points all coming via the 3-pointer. Paige West and Macey Beltz each had six points with Beltz getting hers on a pair of 3-pointers.
Lake City faces Dover-Eyota at the Mayo Civic Center on Monday. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
D-E 80, Z-M 50
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had its season come to an end as the 13th-seeded Cougars lost to No. 4 Dover-Eyota in a Section 1AA first-round matchup.
Dover-Eyota held a commanding 24-point lead at the half and had three players with at least 17 points by the end of the game.
Natalie Dykes and Megan Jasperson each scored 12 points to lead the Cougar offense. Addie Voxland scored nine points and Torey Stencel added eight points on a pair of long-range shots.
Z-M ended the season 5-21 overall.
