The No. 2-ranked Goodhue girls basketball team blew by Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65-29 on Wednesday.
The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack with seven players scoring at least five points.
Tori Miller had a game-high 19 points for the Wildcats. Melanie Beck and Joslyn Carlson each scored eight points. Elisabeth Gadient finished with seven points. Kendyl Lodermeier scored six points and Brooke Buck had five points.
Natalie Dykes led the Cougars with seven points. Addie Voxland scored six points. Lola Wagner ended with five points and Megan Jasperson added three points.
