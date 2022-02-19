Mya Shones recorded her 1,000th career rebound for Lake City in a 68-54 loss to Cotter to end the regular season.
Natalie Bremer scored a game-high 25 points for the Tigers. Shones had 12 points. Mahli Benjamin scored nine points and Hailey Reckmann ended with five points.
Byron 74, Z-M 54
The Bears defeated the Cougars in their final game of the regular season.
Free throws were heavily in favor of Byron. The Bears shot 24 of 30 at the free-throw line while the Cougars were 9 of 13.
Addie Voxland scored 18 points and had a pair of 3-pointers. Natalie Dykes scored 10 points. Lola Wagner made a couple long range shots for six points. Torey Stencel and Megan Jasperson each finished with five points.
