Goodhue became the second area team to fall to the surging Lourdes. The Wildcats lost a hard-fought 56-54 battle Thursday in girls basketball action.
Elisabeth Gadient poured in a team-high 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Tori Miller scored 18 points. Anika Schafer and Joslyn Carlson each made a 3-point shot and each had seven points.
Goodhue ended the regular season 23-3 overall and 14-2 in the Hiawatha Valley League.
