The Eagles powered past Lake City to start the game. The Eagles led 23-2 before leading 34-15 at the half. The Tigers got back to within 14 in the second, but the Eagles pulled away again.
Lourdes made seven 3-pointers and was 12 of 16 at the free-throw line while the Tigers made a pair of 3-pointers and shot 8 of 20 at the line.
Natalie Bremer scored 17 points to lead the Tigers. Mya Shones scored nine points. Hailey Reckmann had eight points and Ella Matzke had five points.
