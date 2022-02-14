Lake City won the battle between the Tigers, topping Stewartville 63-52 Monday night.
Natalie Bremer paced the Lake City offense with 30 points and only two 3-pointers. Mya Shones recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mahli Benjamin had six points and Paige West supplied four points.
Lake City improved to 17-6 overall and 10-5 in the Hiawatha Valley League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.