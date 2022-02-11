Goodhue led 31-10 at the half and held off second-half rally from Byron to win 49-45.
Kendyl Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 13 points. Anika Schafer made a pair of 3-point shots, ending with 10 points. Tori Miller scored 10 points and Joslyn Carlson finished with nine points.
