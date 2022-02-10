The Lake City girls basketball team ran away with the game after a big run to end the first half to beat Pine Island 80-50 on Thursday. The Tigers extended their win streak to six games.
Trailing 16-14 with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first half, the Tigers went on a 19-6 run to end the half.
Four different players ended in double-digits for the Tigers. Natalie Bremer led the team with 25 points. Ella Matzke scored 13 points. Mya Shones had 12 points and Hailey Reckmann finished with 10 points.
McKenna McDonald scored her first varsity point in the win for the Tigers.
Lake City (16-6, 9-5 HVL) next hosts Stewartville on Monday.
