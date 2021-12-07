Lake City and Goodhue traded leads throughout and at the end it was the Wildcats on top 53-50.
A last-second 3-point attempt by Lake City didn’t go as the buzzer sounded. Goodhue led at one point in the first half 22-16. In the second, the Tigers led 31-25 after going on a 8-0 run to start the half. With 5 minutes, 42 seconds left, the Wildcats had the lead again 42-40.
Tori Miller had another team-leading scoring performance with 24 points. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 points, while the rest of the Wildcats were kept to less than six points.
Natalie Bremer led the Tigers in the back-and-forth game with 22 points. Paige West and Ella Matzke each chipped in nine points. Mya Shones added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Goodhue plays Cannon Falls at home Thursday, while Lake City host Stewartville on Friday.
Z-M 55, PI 36
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had three players reach double-digits in a 19-point victory.
Torey Stencel led all scorers with 17 points which included five 3-pointers. Natalie Dykes was right behind Stencel with 16 points and a 3-pointer, while Addie Voxland scored 12 points.
ight behind Stencel with 16 points and a 3-pointer, while Addie Voxland scored 12 points.
Z-M travels to PEM on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.