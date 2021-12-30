Lake City extended its win streak to six games after a 50-42 victory over White Bear Lake in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester.
Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 20 points. Mya Shones and Ella Matzke each ended with double digits. Shones had 13 points and Matzke had 11 points with three 3-pointers.
Lake City (8-2) return to its home court against Pine Island on Thursday, Jan. 6.
BP 50, Z-M 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa led 26-20 at the half and had that lead slip away as Blooming Prairie earned an 8-point comeback victory at the Hayfield Holiday Classic.
Addie Voxland led the Cougar offense with 10 points. Torey Stencel had eight points with two 3-pointers. Megan Jasperson and Lola Wagner each scored six points.
Z-M (3-6) next hosts Stewartville on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
