Lake City won its fifth consecutive game with a an impressive win over Totino-Grace, 74-63 at the Rotary Classic in Rochester.
The Tigers made their shots at the free-throw line, shooting 86 percent while Totino-Grace was 35 percent.
Natalie Bremer recorded a new career-high, scoring 33 points. The Tigers got plenty of scoring from their lineup to compliment Bremer's performance. Mya Shones had 12 points. Mahli Benjamin (9) and Ella Matzke (8) each made two 3-pointers.
Grand Meadow 47, Z-M 40
Zumbrota-Mazeppa trailed by two points as the half. The game remained close until the final buzzer.
The Cougars had nine different players score. Addie Voxland led the offense with 13 points. Torey Stencel scored nine points. Savannah Gruhlke had five points and Lola Wagner added four points.
Z-M takes on Blooming Prairie on Wednesday.
