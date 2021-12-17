Two different players ended the night with career-highs in points for Lake City as the Tigers beat Kasson-Mantorville 83-58 on Friday.
Ella Matzke had a career-best 16 points, while Mahli Benjamin scored a career-high 12 points.
Nine different players scored for the Tigers. Natalie Bremer led the offense with 26 points. Mya Shones and Hailey Reckman each added six points.
Lourdes 54, Z-M 37
The Eagles held Zumbrota-Mazeppa in check as they cruised to a 17-point win.
The Cougars managed 15 first-half points. Natalie Dykes led the Cougar offense with 18 points including two of the team's four 3-pointers. Addie Voxland added seven points.
