Jacob M. Pfeifer

Lake City blew past Cannon Falls on Tuesday in 30-point victory, 53-23, in girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Natalie Bremer scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Mahli Benjamin had 10 points and Hailey Reckmann contributed seven points.

Goodhue 72, Pine Island 31

Tori Miller, Elisabeth Gadient and Anika Schafer each scored double-digits in a lopsided win for the Wildcats.

Miller finished with 18 points. Gadient had 15 points and Schafer scored 14 points.

Joslyn Carlson added nine points to the dominant Wildcat offense.

K-M 55, Z-M 36

Kasson-Mantorville knocked down nine 3-pointers to cruise past Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Aby Shubert made six 3-point shots and ended with 30 points for K-M.

Natalie Dykes had 13 points to lead Z-M. Addie Voxland scored 10 points and Torey Stencel added four points.

