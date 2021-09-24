Lake City extended its undefeated streak. The Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2003 with a 13-7 win Friday over Class 3A, No. 7-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
The Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Tigers scored first in the waning minutes of the second quarter. Justin Wohlers tossed a 19-yard pass to Jon Harvey on fourth down for the score.
PEM tied the game early in the fourth, then Wohlers again threw a 19-yard pass to Matt DeMars for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the fourth. The final Tiger points and ultimately game-winning touchdown was set up a 31-yard pass from Wohlers to Zach Dather.
Wohlers finished 14-for-18 for 184 yards. Kris Ryan led Tiger rushers with 47 yards on 15 attempts. Carson Matzke caught seven passes for 89 yards.
Lake City next goes on the road Friday, Oct. 1 to take on Pine Island.
