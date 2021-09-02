Goodhue held off Pine Island to win its season-opener Thursday evening.
The Wildcats struck first on Malakye Parker’s 24-yard run with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first quarter. Will Opsahl connected with Adam Poncelet for a 54-yard touchdown reception to go ahead 14-0 in the second.
A touchdown by the Panthers cut the lead to 14-7. Maddox O’Reilly and the Wildcats responded not long after to go up 20-7 on a 1-yard burst into the end zone. The Panthers added another third-quarter TD and no more as the Wildcat defense secured the victory.
Parker led the Panthers on the ground with 74 yards on 15 attempts. Opsahl ended the night 7-for-12 for 128 yards. His go-to target, Poncelet, caught four passes for 96 yards.
Goodhue (1-0) hosts Lewiston-Altura Friday, Sept. 10.
