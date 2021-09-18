Lake City flexed its offense muscles in a 46-32 win over Lourdes Friday night.
The Tigers converted on fourth down on a fake punt, then used the remaining time in the half to score. Coming into the third quarter leading 19-7, Max Balow and Sam Nutt each recovered fumbles that led to more Tiger points.
Carson Matzke caught a pair of interceptions that helped the Tigers maintain a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
While the defense made plays in the second, Tiger quarterback Justin Wohlers led the offense with six total touchdowns. He passed for four and ran for two, collecting 357 total yards.
Matt DeMars caught five passes for 96 yards. Matzke had seven receptions for 72 yards. Zach Dather hauled in five passes for 44 yards. All three each caught a touchdown.
Lake City (3-0) travels to Plainview-Elgin-Millville Friday, Sept. 24.
St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33
No team led by more than seven points as the lead changed sides five time. A successful two-point conversion was the difference as the Jeff Thoerson ran in from 4 yards for the touchdown, followed by a Brady Koeppel run on the two-point try to go ahead by one point with 1:11 remaining in the game.
The Wildcat defense allowed just one complete pass for 56 yards, but surrendered 252 yards on the ground.
On offense, the Wildcats aired it out. Will Opsahl was 20-for-24 for 197 yards with two touchdowns. Adam Poncelet caught a whopping 13 passes for 137 yards and both touchdowns. Malakye Parker ran the ball 24 times for 131, while Maddox O'Reilly scored twice on the ground.
Goodhue (2-1) next hosts Dover-Eyota on Friday, Sept. 24.
PEM 33, Z-M 0
The teams were nearly even in time of possession but Plainview-Elgin-Millville gained 197 more yards than the Cougars.
PEM found the back of the end zone three times in the first quarter, all within the last 5 minutes. The Bulldogs scored on a 15-yard pass, a 40-yard punt return and 1-yard run.
Cougar quarterback Zane Angerman was 6-for-23 for 50 yards with an interception. Brody Befort rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries. Sam Knowlton and Tre Hamilton each caught passes of more than 10 yards.
Z-M (0-3) travels to Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 24.
