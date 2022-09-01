Dover-Eyota used a big second quarter to get ahead, then held Zumbrota-Mazeppa in check as they beat the Cougars on opening night 36-0 Thursday.
D-E scored three touchdowns and had a safety for a 23-point second quarter. Two of the three touchdowns, and the safety, came in the final three minutes of the quarter.
Landon Lehnertz scored on runs of 10 yards and 7 yards for D-E.
The Cougars ended with 95 total yards of offense. Zane Angerman was 6-for-28 for 75 yards passing. Evan Klindworth led all Cougar runners with 33 yards on nine carries. Ben Gunhus caught one pass for 35 yards while Connor Preston had three receptions for 29 yards.
Z-M travels to La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.