Lake City scored 34 of its 41 points in the first half as the No. 2 Tigers cruised past No. 7 La Crescent-Hokah 41-18 Tuesday night.
Justin Wohlers made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. He threw three touchdown passes, ran for a 27-yard score and returned an interception for a 55-yard touchdown.
Tigers receiver Carson Matzke caught all three touchdown passes from Wohlers. He scored from 34, 2 and 10 yards out. By game’s end, he had five catches for 85 yards. Matt DeMars caught six passes for 53 yards. Zach Dather had three catches for 42 yards.
Wohlers led all Tiger rushers with 81 yards on 13 carries. DeMars and Matzke combined for 62 yards on four carries.
Lake City next hosts No. 3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday. PEM shut out Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37-0 on Tuesday.
Goodhue 46, D-E 12
Goodhue threw the ball only five times as their rushing attack totaled 343 yards on 33 attempts. The second-seeded Wildcats ran away with a 46-12 victory Tuesday over No. 7 Dover-Eyota in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.
The Wildcats scored 46 consecutive points before D-E could get on the board. Malakye Parker led the Wildcats rushers with 143 yards on nine carries. He scored the first touchdowns of the game, the longest coming on a 69-yard run.
Ethan Mathees ran 63 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Dylan Schafer and Ethan Breuer each scored as well. Schafer ran the ball four times for 78 yards, while Breuer ran the ball four times for 21 yards.
Wildcats quarterback Will Opsahl was 3-for-5 for 40 yards and a touchdown. All three compilations were to Adam Poncelet.
Goodhue next hosts No. 6 Lewiston-Altura on Saturday. The Cardinals beat No. 3 Caledonia 34-14 on Tuesday.
Area Scores:
PEM 37, Z-M 0
