Goodhue's rushing attack gave the Wildcats a 33-22 over Triton on Wednesday.
Maddox O'Reilly and Ethan Mathees led the Wildcats with two rushing touchdowns each. Malakye Parker added another.
The Wildcats scored first, but later trailed 14-7 and 22-19. O'Reilly scored his second 1-yard TD 4 seconds into the fourth quarter to get the lead back. Mathees put the final touches on the last regular season game with a 5-yard TD run.
Parker led all rushers with 150 yards on 24 carries. Mathees had 67 yards on nine carries while O'Reilly had 9 important yards on five carries.
Goodhue earned the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA. The Wildcats host No. 7 Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
St. Charles 32, Z-M 14
The first points of the game came on a Zane Angerman pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The Cougars scored just over four minutes later on a 1-yard run by Tre Hamilton to take the lead 7-6.
The Saints pulled away with four consecutive touchdowns from 11:20 to go in the half to 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Total yards for each team was nearly equal with the Cougars outgaining the Saints 269-266. However, it took St. Charles 17 less plays to get their yards.
Angerman finished 12-for-27 for 128 yards. Hamilton ran for 94 yards on 19 attempts. Connor Preston led all receivers with 76 yards on six receptions.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned the sixth seed in Section 1AAA and travels to take on No. 3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.