Tyson Christenson was mobbed by his teammates, then the rest of the student section after catching the game-winning touchdown for Goodhue in the third overtime.
The Wildcats and Warriors traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes, but the Wildcats finally prevented the Warriors from scoring the third overtime in a 39-33 win Friday night.
Christenson extended the ball over the pylon in time for the game-winner on a 10-yard screen pass from Will Opsahl.
Each team missed a two-point conversion and an extra-point kick in each of the first two overtimes. Caledonia needed just a good kick in the second overtime to win but missed just left.
Opsahl finished with four passing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats offense. Christenson threw to Maddox O'Reilly for a touchdown in the first overtime and led the Wildcats in receiving with 82 yards on four catches. He also had two pass deflections on defense.
Adam Poncelet caught five passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Malakye Parker had 37 yards rushing on 11 carries and 25 yards on three receptions and a touchdown.
Z-M 20, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored twice in the second quarter and held on to win 20-0.
Tre Hamilton scored on a 10-yard run with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the half to put the Cougars up 8-0. Mason Goodman returned an interception for a touchdown in the final minute of the half.
Goodman later, in the fourth quarter, caught a 26-yard pass from Zane Angerman for a touchdown.
Hamilton had huge night carrying the ball for the Cougars. He rushed for 156 yards on 25 attempts to lead all rushers. His 156 yards eclipsed that of La Crescent-Hokah's total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.