The Lake City cross country had plenty of success at the Austin Packer Invitational on Tuesday. The Tiger boys had three of its runners finish in the top-10 and five in the top-20 to win the meet with 46 points. In the girls’ race, the Tigers nearly equaled the success of the boys with two runners in the top-10 and five top-20, earning first place with 62 points.
Reese Anderson won the boys’ race in 16 minutes, 22.11 seconds. Eric Anderson finished in third place with a time of 17:20.37. Tim Cooper came in 10th with a time of 18:01.48. Gavin Stewart and Andrew Muenzbauer each earned top-20 spots. Stewart took 13th (18:03.43) while Muenzbauer came in 19th (18:29.68).
Olivia Yotter led the Tigers in the girls race with a fifth-place finish (19:56.73). Peyton Meincke came in seventh (20:25.17). Rounding out the top-5 for the Tigers was Rylee Stoltz in 14th (21:50.67), Willa Field in 17th (22:00.77) and Natalie Anderson in 19th (22:08.56).
Goodhue hosts Z-M
Goodhue held a youth run and honored its seniors against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.
The Cougar boys’ team won the two-team race with 26 points, while the Wildcat girls took first with 18 points.
Boys’ results: Lucas Williams, Z-M, 18:21; JJ Bien, G, 18:24; Lucas Bortz, G, 18:34; Kayden Rodrick, Z-M, 18:38; Ryan Bortz, G, 18:39; Blake Lochner, Z-M, 18:44; Preston Ohm, Z-M, 19:06; Noah Kevan, Z-M, 19:23; Tate Miller, Z-M, 19:39; Tyson Liffrig, Z-M, 19:44; Alex Nelson, G, 19:54; Beau Jaeger, G, 20:25; Devon Hublit, G, 20:26; Calvin Benrud, G, 20:55.
Girls’ results: Kaelynn Ryan, G, 21:32; Madison Betcher, G, 21:38; Mari O’Conner, G, 22:08; Lily Peterson, G, 22:12; Siddha Hunt, Z-M, 22:41; Zaynah Paider, Z-M, 23:31; Courtney Andring, Z-M, 24:21; Macy Buck, G, 24:29; Taylor Berg, G, 24:45; Chloe Sorenson, G, 24:54; Carly Hauser, Z-M, 26:02; Grace Vierling, Z-M, 26:02.
