The PIZM boys’ soccer team scored once in each half en route to a 2-0 win Thursday over Cotter.
Chris Tree and Drew Christopherson each found the back of the net.
PIZM (12-0-2) next plays Saturday at Cannon Falls.
Lake City 5, PEM 0
The Tigers blew past Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the second half, scoring four times. Five different players found the back of the net.
Thomas Brand, Cris Ramirez, Avery Blaser, Imer Perez Ramirez and Skylar Darula each scored.
Lake City ended its regular season 6-7-2 overall. The Tigers play next in the Section 1A tournament.
