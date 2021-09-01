PIZM cruised to a lopsided 6-1 win over Stewartville with four goals in the first and two in the second.
Dan Mikaeo found the back of the net twice to lead the Wildcats. Brandt Konik, Ben Grogg, Chris Tree and Lucas Sems each scored.
Lake City 2, Byron 1
Avery Blazer broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of the game to give Lake City a 2-1 win over Byron.
Alex Oliver set up the winning goal and scored in the first half.
