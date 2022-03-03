The third-seeded Goodhue boys basketball team had four players score their first varsity points in a lopsided 76-34 win over No. 14 Bethlehem Academy in the second round of Section 1A play on Thursday.
Sean Matthees, Henry Caswell, Caden Berg and Jacob Ryan each scored their first varsity points. Dayne Wojcik scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Will Opsahl made five 3-pointers, ending with 16 points.
The Wildcats made 17 shots from beyond the arc.
Goodhue next faces No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli at the Mayo Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
LC 77, BP 42
Third-seeded Lake City raced out to a big lead and never looked back as the Tigers defeated No. 14 Blooming Prairie 77-42 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Jaden Shones scored a career-high 18 points for the Tigers. Shones also recorded eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Hunter Lorenson finished with 16 points and three rebounds. Ryan Heise had 12 points and Carson Matzke added 10 points.
Lake City next faces No. 6 Pine Island in a quarterfinal at the Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Chatfield 59, Z-M 35
Tenth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa had its season end with a 59-35 loss to No. 7 Chatfield in Section 1AA play.
The Cougars were held to under 20 points in each half.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 13 points and four rebounds. Drew Christopherson had six points, while Zane Angerman and Tyson Liffrig each had four points.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended the season 6-21 overall.
