The Goodhue boys basketball team narrowly lost to Byron 59-53 on Friday.
Each team made six 3-pointers and at the half the score was 25-25. Goodhue made 15 of 27 shots at the free-throw line while Byron was 9-for-12.
Will Opsahl made four of the Wildcat's six 3-pointers. He ended the game with 19 points. Dayne Wojcik scored 17 points and Adam Poncelet added nine points.
Goodhue hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.
