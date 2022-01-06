With a career-high seven 3-pointers, Justin Wohlers led the Lake City boys basketball team to a 75-42 victory over Pine Island on Thursday.
The Tigers made 10 3-pointers. Wohlers ended the game with a game-high 24 points. Hunter Lorenson scored 10 points. Keegan Ryan and Carson Matzke had nine points. Jayden Shones added seven points while Ryan Heise had six points.
Lake City (6-2) next faces St. Peter at Byron on Saturday.
Stewartville 78, Z-M 45
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost to high-scoring Stewartville.
Three players for the Tigers finished in double-digits as Miles Hettinger led all scorers with 22 points.
Caden Mercer led the Cougar offense with 10 points. Kayden Rodrick scored nine points on two 3-pointers. Drew Christopherson had eight points, while Hunter Streit made two 3-pointers for six points.
Z-M (3-7) next travels to Goodhue on Tuesday.
