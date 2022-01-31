Dayne Wojcik paced the Goodhue offense in a 67-45 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg.
The Wildcats had three players in double-digits and four players with at least eight points.
Wojcik led all scorers with 22 points. Will Opsahl scored 18 points with four 3-pointers. Adam Poncelet scored 10 points. Carson Roschen made a pair of 3-point shots, ending with eight points.
Chatfield 50, Z-M 32
Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost to Chatfield after getting outscored 31-18 in the first half.
Hunter Streit led the Cougars with 10 points and two assists. Kayden Rodrick had eight points and eight rebounds. Tyson Liffrig ended with four points, five rebounds and three assists. Caden Mercer added four points.
LC 71, D-E 53
Lake City started off well, on a 28-11 run to begin the game. The Tigers remained ahead, cruising to an 18-point win over Dover-Eyota.
Hunter Lorenson paced the Tigers with 23 points, five assists and two steals. Keegan Ryan had nine points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals. Ryan Heise had 14 points and Justin Wohlers scored 12. Jaden Shones was a factor on both ends of the floor with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
