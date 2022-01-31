Goodhue took down Chatfield 64-43 in boys basketball play on Saturday.
The Wildcats led by six points at the half and pulled away in the second.
Will Opsahl paced the Wildcat offense with six 3-pointers, ending with 22 points. Adam Poncelet scored 16 points, making a pair of 3-point shots. Dayne Wojcik had 13 points, while Gavin Schafer and Justin Buck each added four points.
