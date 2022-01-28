Goodhue held Pine Island to 10 points in the second half as the Wildcats earned a 46-25 victory.
Dayne Wojcik scored a game-high 14 points for the Wildcats. Will Opsahl had 10 points. Gavin Schafer finished with eight points. Opsahl, Gavin Schafer, Dylan Schafer, Carson Roschen and Tyson Christensen each made a 3-pointer.
K-M 61, Z-M 40
Kasson-Mantorville poured in 11 3-pointers in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit led the Cougars each with 10 points. Tyson Liffrig scored nine points and Zane Angerman added five points.
