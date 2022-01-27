Lake City got a season-best performance from Jaden Shones and Justin Wohlers as the Tigers raced past Cannon Falls 72-53 in Hiawatha Valley League action Thursday night.
Shones scored a new season-high 13 points, while hauling in five rebounds. Wohlers knocked down four 3-pointers, ending with 25 points along with 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
Hunter Lorenson had 11 points and a team-high four assists. Ryan Heise added nine points, all coming via the 3-pointer.
Lake City returns to the home court Monday against Dover-Eyota.
