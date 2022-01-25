Goodhue got to a big lead in the first half and led 42-17 going into the second. The Wildcats remained ahead the rest of the way, winning 66-31 over Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
Each team went to the free-throw line few times, shooting 3-for-9 combined.
Dayne Wojcik, Adam Poncelet and Will Opsahl each reached double-digits. Wojcik scored a game-high 16 points. Poncelet had 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Opsahl ended with 14 points. Tyson Christensen added nine points.
Stewartville 53, LC 46
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the game but missed the shot. Stewartville closed out the victory at the free-throw line where the team shot 69 percent.
Lake City had an uncharacteristic shooting performance. The Tigers made 3 of 17 shots from 3-point range and 12 of 31 from inside the arc.
Hunter Lorenson had 14 points to lead Lake City. Keegan Ryan had a team-high 11 rebounds along with three blocks. Ryan Heise scored 10 points and Jaden Shones ended with eight points. Justin Wohlers had seven points and four steals.
L-A 77, Z-M 59
Zumbrota-Mazeppa couldn't recover from a 20-point deficit at the half, as Lewiston-Altura maintained its lead the rest of the way.
Drew Christopherson scored a team-high 15 points for the Cougars. Kayden Rodrick and Zane Angerman each had eight points. Hunter Streit ended with seven points while Tyson Liffrig contributed four points and five rebounds.
