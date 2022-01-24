ZMCougarsLogo_RTSA

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball lost 54-41 to Kenyon-Wanamingo Monday night.

The Cougars trailed 32-21 at the half and couldn't recover as the Knights held the Cougars to 20 points in the second.

Caden Mercer and Kayden Rodrick each had a team-high 12 points for the Cougars. Mercer and Rodrick combined for five 3-pointers and nine rebounds. Zane Angerman had five points and Hunter Streit contributed four assists and three rebounds.

