Goodhue led at the half, but it was Stewartville that came away with the 62-52 win in Hiawatha Valley League boys basketball play on Saturday.
The Wildcats led 34-30 at the half. The Tigers made 11 3-pointers, six coming from Tegan Malone.
Will Opsahl led the Wildcat offense with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Adam Poncelet scored 13 points. Dayne Wojcik had nine points and Tyson Christensen ended with six points.
Goodhue hosts Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
