Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Pine Island were locked in a low-scoring game Friday night. The Panthers led the Cougars 17-10 at the half. The Panthers held on for a 41-33 win.
Hunter Streit shot 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 15 points for the Cougars. Kayden Rodrick scored seven points with five rebounds. Tyson Liffrig had five points and four steals, while Caden Mercer added four points.
Z-M hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.