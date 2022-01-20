Lake City earned its eighth straight conference win with a 56-44 victory over Goodhue in Hiawatha Valley League play Thursday night.
The Tigers had a 30-21 lead at the half and stretched it out to a 19-point lead in the second.
Justin Wohlers shot well from beyond the arc, making 5 of 10 attempts. He finished with 19 points to lead the Tiger offense. Jaden Shones had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Keegan Ryan was a force defensively, recording four blocks and four steals along with seven points and 12 rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by Dayne Wojcik, who ended with 23 points and six rebounds. Will Opsahl had seven points and six rebounds. Tyson Christensen added eight points.
Lake City (10-2, 8-1 HVL) hosts Stewartville on Tuesday. Goodhue (8-4, 4-4 HVL) hosts Stewartville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.