Zumbrota-Mazeppa trailed early on, but was able to recover and hang on to defeat Cannon Falls 52-47 on Tuesday.
The Bombers briefly had 41-40 lead late in the second half. The Cougars regained a 48-45 lead with 24 seconds left, eventually closing out the win.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 15 points. Caden Mercer had 11 points. Blake Lochner scored eight points, including two 3-pointers. Hunter Streit contributed six points.
Z-M hosts Pine Island on Friday.
