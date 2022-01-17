Lake City needed overtime to beat Byron 65-64 on Monday night.
The Tigers had the ball with 5.3 seconds left in regulation, tied 56-56 and couldn't sink a game-winning shot. With the win, the Tigers (9-2, 7-1 HVL) moved into first place in the Hiawatha Valley League.
Hunter Lorenson led the Tiger offense with 20 points. Justin Wohlers made five 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points. Ryan Heise sank a trio of 3s and had 11 points. Keegan Ryan scored nine points and Jaden Shones added six points.
Lake City hosts Goodhue on Thursday.
